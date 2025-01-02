Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahaj Solar gains on bagging Rs 36-cr order

Sahaj Solar gains on bagging Rs 36-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Sahaj Solar climbed 3.97% to Rs 534 after the firm received an order worth Rs 36.42 crore from the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

The project involves the solarisation of existing 2 HP grid-connected agriculture pumps (IPS), including a 5-year guarantee, an annual maintenance contract, and insurance coverage on a turnkey basis in Tripura under PM-KUSUM Scheme (Component C) of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India.

The consideration for this contract is Rs 36.42 crore, and it is to be executed within 12 months from the date of issuance of the LoA.

 

Sahaj Solar is a solar solutions-provider company with experience of more than a decade in the majority of the verticals of renewable power generation. The company is a manufacturing as well as a service provider company, which gives it an edge in the solar power market. The company is engaged in three businesses: PV module manufacturing, providing solar pumping systems, and providing EPC services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 111.4% to Rs 12.26 crore on a 2.1% drop in revenue to Rs 179.34 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors' total sales rise to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

Tata Motors' total sales rise to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

India manufacturing PMI at 56.4 in December

India manufacturing PMI at 56.4 in December

Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd counter

DCX Systems bags supply order worth Rs 19 crore

DCX Systems bags supply order worth Rs 19 crore

Goa Carbon rallies as Bilaspur facility resumes operations

Goa Carbon rallies as Bilaspur facility resumes operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon