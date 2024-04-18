Mastek named a supplier on UK's MoD's DIPS framework

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) assisted MOD in the production of the DIPS framework and became the framework authority upon go-live with MOD responsible for all customer engagement. The DIPS framework is due to run for four years.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/23, CCS helped the public sector achieve commercial benefits equal to 3.8bn, supporting world-class public services that offer the best value for taxpayers.

The comprehensive DIPS framework will support and enable the MOD with its digital strategy in the areas of data, modern technology, cyber defence, and digital delivery of capability that is relevant, cost-competitive, and on time to meet the demands of Defence's transformation objectives.

The DIPS Framework is strongly aligned with the ongoing transformation objectives at Defence Digital and will allow MOD access to a wide range of industry skills through pre-defined terms and conditions. It will help with a shorter time to market, provide improved delivery and reporting, and provide value for money. The DIPS framework has a budget of approximately 1.2bn over 4 years.

Mastek has been a trusted supplier to the MOD since 2017 and continues to invest in developing their mission-critical capabilities in the areas of strategy, digital & cloud applications, architecture, security, identity management, DevSecOps using agile delivery models, and data exploitation. The DIPS Framework will provide a key route to the market for these capabilities in Defence.

