Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.12% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Mayur Floorings rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.12% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.451.997.766.530.130.080.060.040.060.04

