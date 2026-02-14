Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gemstone Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 2800.00% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net Loss of Gemstone Investments reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.580.02 2800 OPM %-37.93-550.00 -PBDT-0.24-0.11 -118 PBT-0.24-0.11 -118 NP-0.27-0.11 -145

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

