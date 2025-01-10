Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers 6th Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers 6th Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' to Indian Navy

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered the Sixth Scorpene Submarine 'VAGHSHEER' of Project P-75 on 09 January 2025 to the Indian Navy, subsequently to be commissioned into Indian Navy as INS Vaghsheer.

Vaghsheer, was launched on 20 April 2022 and has undergone a series of comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials, for more than a year, to ensure delivery of a fully Combat Worthy Submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders conveyed that with the delivery of Vaghsheer, India further cements its position as a Submarine Building Nation and MDL has lived up to its reputation as one of the India's only shipyard with capacity and capability to meet requirements and aspirations of the Indian Navy in all dimensions. The delivery of six Submarines namely, Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj, Vela, Vagir and now Vaghsheer, reaffirmed India's membership in the exclusive group of Submarine Building Nations.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CliniOps Inc. announces strategic partnership with Indegene

CliniOps Inc. announces strategic partnership with Indegene

CAMS Insurance Repository Services achieves milestone of servicing over 1 cr e-policies

CAMS Insurance Repository Services achieves milestone of servicing over 1 cr e-policies

IRB Infra toll revenue surges 19% YoY in Dec'24

IRB Infra toll revenue surges 19% YoY in Dec'24

IREDA Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 425 cr

IREDA Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 425 cr

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon