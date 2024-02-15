Sensex (    %)
                        
MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 17.18% to Rs 32.68 crore
Net Loss of MBL Infrastructure reported to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales32.6839.46 -17 OPM %-70.138.26 -PBDT5.6916.56 -66 PBT-9.29-1.78 -422 NP-9.29-10.99 15
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

