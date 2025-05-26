Monday, May 26, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medium enterprises contribute nearly 40% of MSME exports, showcasing immense untapped potential, says NITI AaYog

Medium enterprises contribute nearly 40% of MSME exports, showcasing immense untapped potential, says NITI AaYog

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

NITI Aayog today released a report titled Designing a Policy for Medium Enterprises, offering a comprehensive roadmap for transforming medium enterprises into future growth engines of Indias economy. The report highlights the critical, yet under-leveraged role played by medium enterprises and outlines targeted interventions to unlock their full potential. The report delves into the structural skew in the MSME sector, which contributes approximately 29% to Indias GDP, accounts for 40% of exports, and employs over 60% of the workforce. Despite its critical role, the composition of the sector is disproportionately weighted: 97% of registered MSMEs are micro enterprises, 2.7% are small, and only 0.3% are medium enterprises.

 

However, this 0.3% of medium enterprises contributes nearly 40% of MSME exports, underscoring their untapped potential as scalable, innovation-led units. The report identifies medium enterprises as strategic actors in India's transition towards self-reliance and global industrial competitiveness under Viksit Bharat @2047. The report underscores key challenges faced by medium enterprises, including constrained access to tailored financial products, limited adoption of advanced technologies, inadequate R&D support, lack of sectoral testing infrastructure, and a mismatch between training programmes and enterprise needs. These limitations hinder their ability to scale and innovate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balkrishna Inds drops after weak Q4 outcome

Balkrishna Inds drops after weak Q4 outcome

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mrkt open higher

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mrkt open higher

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG rating from SES ESG Research

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG rating from SES ESG Research

Sensex rises 437 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX rallies 5.81%

Sensex rises 437 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX rallies 5.81%

MM Forgings slides after Q4 PAT fall 10% YoY to Rs 33 cr

MM Forgings slides after Q4 PAT fall 10% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon