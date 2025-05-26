Monday, May 26, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG rating from SES ESG Research

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG rating from SES ESG Research

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that SES ESG Research (SES), a SEBI registered ESG Rating provider, has vide its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report assigned an overall ESG score of 67.2 to the Company for FY 2023-24.

The Company has not engaged SES for ESG Rating. SES has independently prepared the report based on data of the Company pertaining to FY 2023-24 available in public domain.

