Megastar Foods standalone net profit rises 48.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.30% to Rs 137.97 croreNet profit of Megastar Foods rose 48.75% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.30% to Rs 137.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales137.9790.00 53 OPM %6.635.01 -PBDT5.732.99 92 PBT3.492.12 65 NP2.381.60 49
