Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 612.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.59% to Rs 3.36 croreNet profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 612.73% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.59% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 191.48% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.44% to Rs 14.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.369.49 -65 14.0252.79 -73 OPM %7.74-0.53 -17.902.42 - PBDT4.040.64 531 10.173.30 208 PBT3.950.62 537 9.993.24 208 NP3.920.55 613 9.243.17 191
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content