Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 40.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.77% to Rs 92.34 croreNet profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 40.23% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.77% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.74% to Rs 9.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 367.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales92.3475.83 22 367.59332.45 11 OPM %5.716.30 -7.428.23 - PBDT2.753.07 -10 19.3119.52 -1 PBT1.321.81 -27 13.9614.59 -4 NP1.041.74 -40 9.2110.93 -16
