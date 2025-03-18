Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Merchandise exports down around 11% on year in Feb-25, imports tank 16%

Merchandise exports down around 11% on year in Feb-25, imports tank 16%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Indias merchandise exports during February 2025 were USD 36.91 Billion as compared to USD 41.41 Billion in February 2024, recording a slide of around 11%. Merchandise imports during February 2025 were USD 50.96 Billion as compared to USD 60.92 Billion in February 2024, down 16.34%. Merchandise exports during April-February 2024-25 were USD 395.63 Billion as compared to USD 395.38 Billion during April-February 2023-24. Merchandise imports during April-February 2024-25 were USD 656.68 Billion as compared to USD 621.19 Billion during April-February 2023-24. Merchandise trade deficit during April-February 2024-25 was USD 261.06 Billion as compared to USD 225.81 Billion during April-February 2023-24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Current coal stock sufficient for about 20 days at 85% Plant load factor

Current coal stock sufficient for about 20 days at 85% Plant load factor

LIC rises on appointing Shatmanyu Shrivastava as CRO

LIC rises on appointing Shatmanyu Shrivastava as CRO

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Retail Sales Report; Global Markets Follow Suit

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Retail Sales Report; Global Markets Follow Suit

India's trade deficit narrows to USD 14.05 billion in February

India's trade deficit narrows to USD 14.05 billion in February

Shilpa Medicare zooms as arm partners with mAbTree Biologics for cancer drug

Shilpa Medicare zooms as arm partners with mAbTree Biologics for cancer drug

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025Delhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon