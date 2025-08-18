Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

India's merchandise exports rose to $37.24 billion in July, 2025 from $35.14 billion in June, up around 6% while imports climbed more sharply to $64.59 billion from $53.92 billion, spiking around 20%. The combined trade in goods and services in July stood at $68.27 billion in exports and $79.99 billion in imports, raising the overall trade deficit to $11.72 billion for the month, up from $3.51 billion in June and $10.10 billion a year ago. Domestic Services exports were almost steady at $31.03 billion in July, slightly down from $32.84 billion in June, while services imports eased to $15.40 billion from $17.58 billion. In July 2024, services exports stood at $30.60 billion and imports at $15.94 billion.

 

During April-July this year, merchandise exports rose 3% year-on-year to $149.20 billion, while imports climbed 5.36% to $244.01 billion. Key export categories included engineering products ($39.33 billion, up from $37.10 billion), electronic goods ($16.17 billion, up from $11.25 billion), and pharmaceuticals ($10.25 billion, up from $9.54 billion). Gems and jewellery exports slipped slightly to $9.05 billion from $9.12 billion, and petroleum products fell to $21.75 billion from $26.43 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

JK Cement spurts on greenfield expansion

JK Cement spurts on greenfield expansion

Dilip Buildcon rises after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based Rs 2,952 crore project

Dilip Buildcon rises after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based Rs 2,952 crore project

PM highlights the need for all stakeholders to work together towards making India a self-reliant economic powerhouse

PM highlights the need for all stakeholders to work together towards making India a self-reliant economic powerhouse

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon