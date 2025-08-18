Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon rises after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based Rs 2,952 crore project

Dilip Buildcon rises after consortium emerges as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan-based Rs 2,952 crore project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.66% to Rs 485 after the company announced that the DBL-RAMKY Consortium has been declared as the L-1 bidder for Rajasthan Water Grid Project, which is worth Rs 2,952 crore.

The tender for the project was issued by the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation, previously known as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Corporation.

The contract, awarded on a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) basis, involves the construction of a feeder from Isarda to Khura Chainpura to Bandh Baretha Bharatpur. This includes all necessary components and their operations and maintenance (O&M) for 20 years.

The project has to be executed within a period of 27 months.

 

Shares of Ramky Infrastructure were currently trading 1.40% higher, at Rs 564.15 on the BSE.

Also Read

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy-Trump White House talks: What to know about Ukraine peace plan

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 950 pts, Nifty near 25,000; SMIDs up 1%; auto, consumer durables rally

US visa

US Green Card holders warned: Tougher 'good moral character' checks ahead

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea shares rise 9% despite loss widening in Q1: Buy or stay away?

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Top 300 business families generate ₹7,820 crore daily: Hurun list

Separately, the company informed that the DBL-RBL JV has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) for Rs 1503.63 crore project from Gurugram Metro Rail (GMRL). The project involves the construction of a viaduct and 14 elevated stations along the Gurugram Metro Corridor. This work covers the section from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, as well as a 1.85 km spur to Dwarka Expressway and a ramp to the depot at Sector 33.

The contract, which is part of a larger 26.65 km corridor, also includes a Bhaktawar Chowk underpass but excludes pre-engineered building (PEB) and architectural finishing works.

The project is slated for completion within 30 months.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 93.57% to Rs 271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 140 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 16.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,620 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PM highlights the need for all stakeholders to work together towards making India a self-reliant economic powerhouse

PM highlights the need for all stakeholders to work together towards making India a self-reliant economic powerhouse

KEC International jumps on bagging Rs 1,402-cr new orders across segments

KEC International jumps on bagging Rs 1,402-cr new orders across segments

Brahmaputra Infra hits the roof as Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Brahmaputra Infra hits the roof as Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Lemon Tree Hotels jumps after arm wins DDA bid for 5-Star Aurika Hotel in Delhi

Lemon Tree Hotels jumps after arm wins DDA bid for 5-Star Aurika Hotel in Delhi

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon