Mercury EV-Tech standalone net profit declines 47.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.37% to Rs 2.58 croreNet profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 47.30% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 59.37% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.586.35 -59 OPM %28.6814.96 -PBDT0.670.94 -29 PBT0.530.90 -41 NP0.390.74 -47
