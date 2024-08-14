Business Standard
Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 59.07% to Rs 11.66 crore
Net Loss of Bhaskar Agrochemicals reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.07% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.667.33 59 OPM %-12.95-25.38 -PBDT-1.93-2.34 18 PBT-2.35-2.70 13 NP-1.78-2.03 12
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

