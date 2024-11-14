Business Standard
Mexican health regulator imposes penalty on Dr Reddy's

Mexican health regulator imposes penalty on Dr Reddy's

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Dr Reddys Laboratories has received an order dated 12 November 2024, from COFEPRIS (Comisi Federal para la Protecci Contra Riesgos Sanitarios) health department of Mexico.

The drug regulatory body of Mexico (Comisi Federal para la Protecci contra Riesgos Sanitarios) has imposed a penalty of MXN 651, 420 (~Rs 27 Lakh) on the Company for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of the company's APIs. Additionally, the fine was imposed due to an error in the date of the invoice and also name of the reference standard Vs import license.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

