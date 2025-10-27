Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Volumes soar at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 70707 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3747 shares

Birla Corporation Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 October 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 70707 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3747 shares. The stock gained 7.06% to Rs.1,333.00. Volumes stood at 2603 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 23742 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2601 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.1,187.30. Volumes stood at 2861 shares in the last session.

 

Welspun Corp Ltd registered volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11997 shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.874.30. Volumes stood at 16087 shares in the last session.

Also Read

stock market rally, market rise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Airtel, SBI lift Sensex 600 pts; Nifty above 25,950; Coforge up 5%

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Waqf Act promise: Can Tejashwi deliver if Mahagathbandhan wins Bihar polls?

IMD weather update Oct 2025

Cyclone montha set to make landfall in Andhra, IMD warns of heavy rains

reliance, reliance industries

Reliance Industries shares rise 2% after incorporating JV with Meta for AI

New Lock Glimpse feature on Nothing Phone 3a series with NothingOS 4.0 open beta

NothingOS 4.0: Nothing may place ads and pre-loaded apps on Phone 3a series

Zen Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21124 shares. The stock dropped 3.94% to Rs.1,342.00. Volumes stood at 20250 shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34479 shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.348.90. Volumes stood at 28376 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks Diwali sales of Rs 606 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks Diwali sales of Rs 606 cr

Vikran Engineering gains on securing Rs 354-cr solar power project in Maharashtra

Vikran Engineering gains on securing Rs 354-cr solar power project in Maharashtra

Dr Lal Pathlabs gains as board to mull bonus issue plan on 31st Oct'25

Dr Lal Pathlabs gains as board to mull bonus issue plan on 31st Oct'25

Godrej Properties receives RERA approval for its upcoming Worli project

Godrej Properties receives RERA approval for its upcoming Worli project

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon