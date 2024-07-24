MIC Electronics develops GPS based PA, PIS and LED destination boards

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

MIC Electronics announced that the company has developed GPS (Global Positioning System) Based Public Address System (PA), Passenger Information System (PIS) (PAPIS) & LED Destination boards for New and existing LHB/ICF type AC and Non AC Coaches including Pantry Car and Power Car as per the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) Spec. No. RDSO/CG-18001 (Rev.2) and applied for Capacity Cum Capability Assessment (CCA).