Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MIC Electronics develops GPS based PA, PIS and LED destination boards

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
MIC Electronics announced that the company has developed GPS (Global Positioning System) Based Public Address System (PA), Passenger Information System (PIS) (PAPIS) & LED Destination boards for New and existing LHB/ICF type AC and Non AC Coaches including Pantry Car and Power Car as per the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) Spec. No. RDSO/CG-18001 (Rev.2) and applied for Capacity Cum Capability Assessment (CCA).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Who will be Kamala Harris' vice president? Beshear, Buttigieg in running

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; broader indices exhibit strength

Nestle Q1 Preview: Analysts eye strong revenue growth, margin expansion

Taiwan shutters offices ahead of typhoon that brought havoc in Philippines

Harris energised Democratic base, says confidential Trump campaign memo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon