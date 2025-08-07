Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.33% to Rs 101.30 croreNet profit of Mindteck (India) rose 37.15% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 101.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales101.30108.15 -6 OPM %9.508.32 -PBDT11.9310.78 11 PBT10.769.65 12 NP8.756.38 37
