IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 13.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 551.69 croreNet profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 13.21% to Rs 33.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 551.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 502.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales551.69502.38 10 OPM %11.2610.17 -PBDT65.2856.34 16 PBT45.5139.52 15 NP33.9329.97 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content