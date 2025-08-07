Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 45.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.90% to Rs 1206.65 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal declined 45.21% to Rs 61.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 1206.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1184.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1206.651184.10 2 OPM %10.0516.35 -PBDT144.72209.14 -31 PBT85.83157.73 -46 NP61.89112.96 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content