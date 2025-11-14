Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 35.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 35.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 43.71% to Rs 149.44 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 35.61% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.71% to Rs 149.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales149.44103.99 44 OPM %2.182.10 -PBDT3.522.18 61 PBT3.392.05 65 NP2.782.05 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

