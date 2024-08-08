Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mini Diamonds marks its foray into B2C segment for lab grown diamonds

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Opens retail store at Atria Mall, Mumbai
Mini Diamonds has opened its first ever retail designer lab grown diamond jewellery store at Atria Mall at South Mumbai location through Namra Jewels (wholly owned subsidiary of the company).
The opening of the store furthers company's vision to cater to the retail market through its exquisite designer lab grown diamond jewellery and marks the company's entry into the B2C segment thus opening vast new horizons of expansion and growth.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

FD rates in August 2024: These 20 banks offer 7.5 to 9% interest rates

Stock market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 pts, Nifty below 24,250 ahead of RBI's rate cut decision today

Paris Olympics: Meet Neeraj Chopra's rivals for Javelin throw gold medal

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

Olympics 2024: Lin Yu reaches gold-medal bout amid gender misconceptions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon