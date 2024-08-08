Stock Alert: Sula Vineyards, Radico Khaitan, Godrej Consumer Products, Lemon Tree Hotels, Welspun Corp

Securities in F&O ban : Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail(ABFRL), Birlasoft, GNFC, Hindustan copper, India Cements, India Mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank. Upcoming results: Page Industries, Eicher Motors, Biocon, ABB India, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), MRF, VA Tech Wabag, Sadhar Technologies, Cochin Shipyard, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astral, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Avalon Technologies, Bharat Forge, Birla Corporation, Concor, Galaxy Surfactants, Greaves Cotton, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gujarat State Petronet, HBL Power Systems, HealthCare Global Enterprises, IFCI, India Shelter Finance Corp, Ircon International Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit increased 6.9% to Rs 14.6 crore during the quarter as comapred with Rs 13.7 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 10.2% to Rs 121 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 108 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail(ABFRL), Birlasoft, GNFC, Hindustan copper, India Cements, India Mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank.

Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit stood at Rs 451 crore, up 41% as compared with Rs 319 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 3% to Rs 3,332 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 3,449 crore in Q1 FY24. The companys board has declared interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Welspun Corps consolidated net profit jumped 47.61% YoY to Rs 248 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 4,069 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue declined 22.91% to Rs 3,137 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 4,069 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Radico Khaitan reported 13.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.26 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue climbed 9.12% YoY to Rs 1.137 crore in Q1 FY25.

Chemplast Sanmar reported consolidated net profit of Rs 24 crore during the quarter as compared with net loss of Rs 64 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue increased 14.95% to Rs 1,145 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 996 crore in Q1 FY24.

ITD cementation reported consolidated net profit of Rs 100 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 52.33 crore in Q1 FY24, registering the growth of 91.43%. Revenue jumped 29.95% YoY to Rs 2,381 crore in Q1 FY25.

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declined 28.6% to Rs 20 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 28 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 19.6% to Rs 268 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 224 crore in Q1 FY24.

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declined 32.7% to Rs 45.6 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 67.7 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue fell 17% to Rs 385 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 464 crore in Q1 FY24.

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declined 24% YoY to Rs 302 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 397 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 1.4% YoY to Rs 6,335 crore in Q1 FY25.

