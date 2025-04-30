Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Statistics releases findings of pilot study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises

Ministry of Statistics releases findings of pilot study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation released findings of a pilot study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises (ASSSE) to capture insights into the Incorporated Service Sector. The pilot study covered those service sector enterprises from the GSTN database which are registered under Companies Act, 1956 or, Companies Act, 2013 or Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008. The pilot provides valuable operational insights and a foundation for launching a robust, full-scale annual survey of incorporated service sector enterprises from January 2026. It can be seen that majority of the corporate entities in the pilot study on ASSSE are Private Limited Companies (82.40% at overall level) during FY 2022-23 followed by Public Limited Company and Limited Liability Partnership (each having nearly 8% share). The same trend is noticeable for all the Broad Activity Categories (BAC) i.e., Construction, Trade and Other Services.The data reveals that larger enterprises with output Rupees 500 crores and above dominate in terms of asset ownership (62.77%), net fixed capital formation (62.73%), gross value added (69.47%) and total compensation (63.17%). Further, data also reveals that enterprises (having output below Rupees 500 crores) make up almost account for 63.03% of total employment and 36.84% of total compensation. Overall, 28.5% of enterprises reported having additional places of business within the state. This percentage was observed to be the highest in the Trade sector with around 41.8% of enterprises belonging to this sector reported additional places of business in the state.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Oil Corp gains as Q4 PAT jumps 50% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 3/sh

Indian Oil Corp gains as Q4 PAT jumps 50% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 3/sh

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 3.73% in Mar-25

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 3.73% in Mar-25

Government approves Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane for sugar season 2025-26 at Rs.355 per quintal

Government approves Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane for sugar season 2025-26 at Rs.355 per quintal

Ceat rises after Q4 PAT jumps 2% QoQ to Rs 99 cr; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Ceat rises after Q4 PAT jumps 2% QoQ to Rs 99 cr; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Indices snap 2-day gains; Nifty ends below 23,350; VIX spurts 4.90%

Indices snap 2-day gains; Nifty ends below 23,350; VIX spurts 4.90%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon