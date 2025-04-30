Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government approves Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane for sugar season 2025-26 at Rs.355 per quintal

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar season 2025-26 (October - September) at Rs.355 per quintal (qtl) for a basic recovery rate of 10.25%, providing a premium of Rs.3.46/qtl for each 0.1% increase in recovery over and above 10.25%, & reduction in FRP by Rs.3.46/qtl for every 0.1% decrease in recovery. However, the Government with a view to protect interest of sugarcane farmers has also decided that there shall not be any deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5%. Such farmers will get Rs.329.05/qtl for sugarcane in ensuing sugar season 2025-26. The cost of production (A2 +FL) of sugarcane for the sugar season 2025-26 is Rs.173/qtl. This FRP of Rs.355/qtl at a recovery rate of 10.25% is higher by 105.2% over production cost. The FRP for sugar season 2025-26 is 4.41% higher than current sugar season 2024-25. The FRP approved shall be applicable for purchase of sugarcane from the farmers in the sugar season 2025-26 (starting w.e.f. 1st October, 2025) by sugar mills.

 

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

