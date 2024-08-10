Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 71.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.25% to Rs 156.05 croreNet profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 71.73% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 156.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 181.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales156.05181.99 -14 OPM %14.9222.83 -PBDT24.4141.09 -41 PBT9.1426.90 -66 NP5.2918.71 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content