Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 71.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 71.73% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 156.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 181.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.156.05181.9914.9222.8324.4141.099.1426.905.2918.71