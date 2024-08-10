Reliance Capital consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 6515.44 croreNet profit of Reliance Capital declined 46.37% to Rs 211.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 394.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 6515.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5956.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6515.445956.23 9 OPM %5.377.09 -PBDT350.88470.41 -25 PBT321.23444.28 -28 NP211.39394.16 -46
