Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 28.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 14.22% to Rs 140.22 crore
Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 28.84% to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 140.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.94% to Rs 36.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 443.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 430.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales140.22122.76 14 443.30430.96 3 OPM %10.609.65 -7.945.95 - PBDT17.4913.55 29 43.2834.37 26 PBT15.2711.33 35 34.6625.69 35 NP16.0412.45 29 36.0427.95 29
