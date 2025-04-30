Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Networth Capital IFSC receives FME (Retail) license from IFSCA, GIFT City

Monarch Networth Capital IFSC receives FME (Retail) license from IFSCA, GIFT City

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The MNCL Group announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Monarch Networth Capital IFSC, based at GIFT IFSC, has received the certificate of registration as a Registered Fund Management Entity (Retail) from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) (Registration No: IFSCA/FME/III/2025-26/169).

The FME (Retail) license authorizes Monarch IFSC to undertake a wide range of fund management activities, including:h Investing in securities and financial products, Managing and launching retail investment schemes, Launching Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Managing public offerings of REITs and InvITs, Managing Family Investment Funds, and also undertake activities for FME Non-Retail like launching restricted schemes, special situation funds, and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) including multi-family office structures.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 PAT climbs 124% YoY to Rs 313 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 PAT climbs 124% YoY to Rs 313 cr

BPCL Q4 PAT slides 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

BPCL Q4 PAT slides 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Sensex, Nifty trades near flatline; realty shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trades near flatline; realty shares rally

GIFT Nifty flags cautious start for Indian market

GIFT Nifty flags cautious start for Indian market

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon