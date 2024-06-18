Volumes spurt at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares

Doms Industries Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 June 2024.

Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.12% to Rs.664.25. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd recorded volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76496 shares. The stock gained 3.99% to Rs.1,999.95. Volumes stood at 48957 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15286 shares. The stock rose 4.71% to Rs.8,009.75. Volumes stood at 13632 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 5.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92622 shares. The stock lost 2.27% to Rs.868.00. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24240 shares. The stock rose 3.67% to Rs.6,978.00. Volumes stood at 51634 shares in the last session.

