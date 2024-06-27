Money supply gains nearly 11% on year

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 24831384 crores as on June 14, 2024, recording a gain of 10.90% over the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 3490454 crores, up 6.8% over the year. Demand deposits with banks were up 10.20% on year at Rs 2535398 crores. Time deposits with banks were also up 11.70% on year at Rs 19236091 crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 14.9% on year to Rs 16968824 crores as compared to a growth of 14.7% in year ago period.