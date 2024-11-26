Business Standard
Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 21.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 50.37 crore

Net profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt declined 21.32% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.3746.14 9 OPM %66.1166.78 -PBDT12.4914.79 -16 PBT11.7113.72 -15 NP8.7111.07 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

