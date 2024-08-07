Monotype India standalone net profit declines 65.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26700.00% to Rs 2.68 croreNet profit of Monotype India declined 65.20% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26700.00% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.680.01 26700 OPM %83.58-800.00 -PBDT2.065.92 -65 PBT2.065.92 -65 NP2.065.92 -65
