Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX tumbled 13.72% to 16.17.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,373.10, a premium of 75.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,297.50 in the cash market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 304.95 points or 1.27% to 24,297.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 13.72% to 16.17.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Microsoft regains top spot as best employer to work for in India: Randstad

Reliance Jio's subscriber base jumps to 481 million, 108 million using 5G

GenAI helped reduce customer support chat costs by 90%: Meesho CTO Barnwal

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

Amazon partners with govt emporiums, NGOs, trade bodies to empower artisans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon