Nifty August futures trade at premium

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,373.10, a premium of 75.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,297.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 304.95 points or 1.27% to 24,297.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 13.72% to 16.17.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.