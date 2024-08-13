Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreMorning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %0100.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content