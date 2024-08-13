G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 72.09% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 72.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.120.43-50.0016.28-0.060.07-0.060.07-0.060.07