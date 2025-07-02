Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company crosses milestone of Rs 1.5 lakh in AUM

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company crosses milestone of Rs 1.5 lakh in AUM

Jul 02 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has achieved a significant milestone with its Assets Under Management (AUM) crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crores across Mutual Funds (Active & Passive), Portfolio Management Services (PMS') and Category-III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs').

Over the past five years, MOAMC has delivered a robust 34% CAGR in AUM, rising from Rs 35,180 crores in June 2020. This growth is anchored in the AMC's clear and consistent focus on high-quality, earnings-led growth investing.

MOAMC today serves ~79 lakh customers across 200+ locations in India and manages ~95 lakh unique folios across its product offerings. Its AUM composition includes ~₹84,300 crores in Active Mutual Funds, ~Rs 33,600 crore in Passive Mutual Funds, ~Rs 15,000 crore in PMS, and ~Rs 17,100 crore in AIFs, underscoring the company's scale and multi-platform capabilities.

 

The AMC has seen a steadily gained a share in incremental mutual fund flows. In FY25, it captured a 7.8% share of net sales in Growth/Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, up from 1.9% in FY24. Total net flows for FY25 stood at Rs 48,450 crore, with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) contributing Rs 9,256 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

