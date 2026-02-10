Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 69.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.14% to Rs 174.56 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 69.54% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 174.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.174.56145.3020.2215.7534.6121.1334.0820.6225.9415.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News