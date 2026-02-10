Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 69.54% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.14% to Rs 174.56 croreNet profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 69.54% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 174.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales174.56145.30 20 OPM %20.2215.75 -PBDT34.6121.13 64 PBT34.0820.62 65 NP25.9415.30 70
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST