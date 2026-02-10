India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 99.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 44.83 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 99.44% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 44.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44.8352.5617.137.809.615.668.554.247.103.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News