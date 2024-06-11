Business Standard
Mphasis adopts HPE GreenLake cloud with HPE Alletra Storage

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
To accelerate IT transformation for its healthcare clients
Mphasis announced that it has adopted HPE GreenLake cloud with HPE Alletra Storage to accelerate IT transformation for its healthcare clients. This technology aims to accelerate the company's cloud journey while strengthening security environment to improve healthcare operations, ensuring high performance, reliability, and scalability.
HPE Alletra enables enterprises to run every workload without compromise through a cloud operational experience, whether at the edge or in the cloud. HPE technologies host Mphasis's Javelina platform, which houses provider and member data. Mphasi offers a comprehensive healthcare solution tailored for payer core administrative processing. This solution equips the back-office operations of healthcare payers, including health plans, self-insured third party administrators, and government programs.
HPE Alletra has helped Mphasis expand storage capacity with improved performance and enhanced flexibility in migrating customer workloads with encryption at rest, while advanced management tools have increased process efficiencies for IT and infrastructure. These tools also improve storage facility management and monitoring. Additionally, utilization insights gained from these tools support better future planning and optimization.
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

