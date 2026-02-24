Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2221.8, down 3.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.42% in last one year as compared to a 12.75% rally in NIFTY and a 23.43% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2221.8, down 3.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 25422.6. The Sensex is at 82225.5, down 1.28%.Mphasis Ltd has eased around 20.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 22.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31550.5, down 5.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

