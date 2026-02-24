Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 177.11, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.86% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% jump in NIFTY and a 18.37% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 177.11, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 18.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29008.05, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 177.28, up 2.07% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 30.86% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% jump in NIFTY and a 18.37% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

