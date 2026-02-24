Central Bank of India soars 1.48%, up for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 39.08, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.56% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% gain in NIFTY and a 66.08% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.08, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Central Bank of India has added around 8.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 9.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9796.85, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 258.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

