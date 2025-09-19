Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP, set to play crucial role in driving inclusive growth

MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP, set to play crucial role in driving inclusive growth

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian and global economy, contributing 30% to Indias GDP and over 45% to exports and drive grassroots economic transformation by promoting entrepreneurship, employment, and inclusive growth. India's diverse MSME sector reflects its strong entrepreneurial spirit, spanning from traditional industries to modern tech and will play a crucial role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by driving inclusive growth, job creation, and innovation. Empowering them with better access to finance, technology, and markets is key to building a self-reliant and globally competitive India. Industry, Government, and financial institutions can unlock new opportunities for MSME sector and the collective insights, experiences and commitment will pave way for more responsive policies and impactful support systems for the sector.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sasken Tech gains after joining hands with VicOne to fortify in-vehicle protection

Paisalo Digital corrects on profit selling

RBI Governor urges states to focus on improving quality of expenditure

AstraZeneca Pharma slides as Head of Legal Pankaj Jain resigns

BSE SME L. T. Elevator lifts investors sky-high with premium debut

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

