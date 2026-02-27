MSTC appointed as External Service Provider for NRS Linkage auction
MSTC has become L1 bidder for tender hosted by Coal India at GEM portal for Appointment of External Service Provider for conducting Linkage Auction for Non - Regulated sector (NRS) for three years.
MSTC will be responsible to provide whole gamut of associated services of NRS Linkage auction starting from conducting of auction to execution of agreement through MSTC platform for three years
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST