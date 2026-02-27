Friday, February 27, 2026 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MSTC appointed as External Service Provider for NRS Linkage auction

MSTC appointed as External Service Provider for NRS Linkage auction

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
MSTC has become L1 bidder for tender hosted by Coal India at GEM portal for Appointment of External Service Provider for conducting Linkage Auction for Non - Regulated sector (NRS) for three years.

MSTC will be responsible to provide whole gamut of associated services of NRS Linkage auction starting from conducting of auction to execution of agreement through MSTC platform for three years

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

