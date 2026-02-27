Tejas Networks jumps 26% in three days

Tejas Networks jumped 7.33% to Rs 399.65, extending gains to a third consecutive trading session.

The stock has climbed 25.87% over the past three sessions. However, it remains down 19.03% over the past three months and has declined 45% over the past one year.

In the previous session, the stock had surged 17.13% after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios. Under the agreement, Tejas Networks will manufacture the radios as part of its collaboration with NEC, with the partnership aimed at strengthening supply chain diversification and building a more resilient global ecosystem for telecom customers.

Tejas Networks manufactures 4G and 5G radio access network products, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios compliant with 3GPP and O-RAN standards. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

On a consolidated basis, Tejas Networks reported net loss of Rs 196.55 crore in the Q3 December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 165.67 crore Q3 December 2024. Net sales declined 87.73% YoY to Rs 306.43 crore in Q3 December 2025.

