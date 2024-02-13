Sensex (    %)
                        
MTNL silps after Q3 net loss widens further to Rs 839 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) declined 7.24% to Rs 40.08 as the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 839.03 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 775.50 crore in Q3 FY23.
Net sales declined 15.46% to Rs 192.24 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 227.41 crore in Q3 FY23.
Total expense jumped 3.94% year on year to Rs 1,174.79 crore in Q3 FY24. License fees and spectrum charges stood at Rs 16.39 crore (down 24.71% YoY) while employee benefit expense was at Rs 153.76 crore (up 18.44% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 690.57 crore (up 16.60% YoY) during the period under review.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

