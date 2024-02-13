Borosil surges after reporting PAT of Rs 37 cr in Q3 FY24

Borosil soared 14.51% to Rs 393.50 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 37.29 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 15.92 core in Q3 FY23.

During the quarter profit before tax was Rs 49.13 crore, steeply higher than Rs 20.67 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Total expenses jumped 28.06% to Rs 261.02 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 203.83 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 15.58 crore (up 19.4% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 20.73 crore (up 32.88% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 224.49 crore (up 542.5% YoY) during the period under review.

Borosil is a supplier of laboratory glassware, microwaveable kitchenware and opal ware in India. It sells and markets microwavable and flameproof kitchenware and glass tumblers through more than 15,000 retail outlets, and has three manufacturing facilities at Bharuch (Gujarat), Tarapur (Maharashtra) and Jaipur (Rajasthan). BL conducts its operations in two business segmentsnamely, scientific and industrial products (SIP; including laboratory glassware, laboratory instruments and pharma packaging) and consumer products (CP; including microwaveable, kitchenware as well as opal ware products).

The scrip hit 52-week high at Rs 408.50 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations jumped 46% to Rs 302.45 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 207.17 crore in Q3 FY23.